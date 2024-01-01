Mumbai-based
Zouk Secures USD 10 Mn in Series B Funding Led by Aavishkaar Group
With the raised funds, the Mumbai-based brand aims to expand its exclusive brand outlets to 75 stores, enhance marketing efforts, strengthen its supply chain, and invest in talent across multiple areas.
EvolutionX Backs upGrad with INR 287.5 Cr Debt Financing
The money raised will be used by UpGrad for growth capital, covering operating costs, and other basic business needs.
LenDenClub: The P2P Digital Lender
The Mumbai-based lending startup provides various loan types, such as personal, business, and medical loans.
The Ministry of Finance Granted AEO Status to the Gem and Jewellery Sector
This status allows for more efficient export-import processes, quicker cargo release periods, 50% lower bank guarantees than non-AEO firms, and quicker processing of customs, central excise, and service tax cases.
ePayLater: A SMB Partner
ePayLater is an embedded credit facility that allows retailers and wholesalers a way to access working capital finance at zero cost.
SafexPay: The Payment Resolver
With the aim of focusing on handling payment-related difficulties, Mumbai-based SafexPay was founded in 2017 by Ravi Gupta.
AutoNxt Automation Secures Pre-Series A Funding from Saama Capital and Others
The Mumbai-based platform aims to deploy the fresh funds to fast-track the startup's engineering efforts and establish it as a dependable and global mobility platform.
Pediatric behavioral Health Platform Butterfly Learnings Raises INR 32 Cr in Series A Led by Insitor Impact Asia Fund II and Enzia Ventures
The Mumbai-based platform aims to deploy the raised funds to scale its technology-enabled therapy programs to equip neuro-diverse children to integrate with society and manage their lives better.
AI Startup Neysa Raises USD 20 Mn from Matrix, Nexus, and NTTVC
With the raised funding, the Mumbai-based startup aims to help drive the generative-AI-cloud platform as a service and observability for India and global markets.
Infinity Fincorp Solutions Secures USD 26 Mn Led by Jungle Ventures
The Mumbai-based platform hopes to double its loan book to INR 1,300 crore by March 2025 with the help of its present fundraising efforts and business momentum.
Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds Secures USD 1 Mn Investment
With the raised funding, the Mumbai-based sustainable lab-grown diamond brand aims to open new stores and boost its brand presence in the country.
D2C Health and Wellness Brand Traya Raises INR 75 Cr from Xponentia Capital
The Mumbai-based startup aims to achieve its mission of providing personalised and effective solutions to address the unique hair-related needs of each individual.
Dino Morea's Cold-Pressed Juice Brand The Fresh Press Raises Pre-Series A funding from Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund
The Mumbai-based startup intends to target important regions like Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi for nationwide coverage in the upcoming months, as well as to increase its market presence in Southern cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai.
Alteria Capital Closes Its Third Venture Debt Fund at USD 195 Mn
In order to address the operating capital requirements of startups, Alteria Capital has a twin scheme strategy for its third fund, which consists of a venture debt scheme and a shorter duration scheme.