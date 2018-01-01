Music entrepreneurs
Music entrepreneurs
Sri Lankan Pop Star's Audius is the Blockchain Alternative to Spotify and SoundCloud
The app addresses the artists' woes in the traditional music-sharing platforms by cutting the middlemen
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.