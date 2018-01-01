Myanmar
Myanmar Groups Slam Facebook CEO for Downplaying Problems
Six civil society groups in Myanmar claim Mark Zuckerberg distorted his company's role in stopping Facebook Messenger posts from inciting violence in the country.
