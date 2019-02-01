My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Namshi

Emaar Malls Announces Full Acquisition Of Fashion E-Commerce Retailer Namshi
E-commerce

Emaar Malls Announces Full Acquisition Of Fashion E-Commerce Retailer Namshi

Emaar Malls had previously owned a 51% stake in Namshi after getting into a strategic partnership with Global Financial Group in 2017.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 1 min read