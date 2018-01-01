NBFC

Need for Consolidation Between NBFCs and Fintech Companies
FinTech

Need for Consolidation Between NBFCs and Fintech Companies

The micro-scale operations of the NBFCs can be easily expanded and performed at a global scale if they join hands with the technology partners in the form of Fintech firms
Rajesh Gupta | 4 min read
How AI Supports Financial Institutions for Deciding Creditworthiness
Artificial Intelligence

How AI Supports Financial Institutions for Deciding Creditworthiness

Artificial Intelligence (AI) emerges as the most accurate, instant, and practical method to check the payback abilities of borrowers.
Rachit Chawla | 5 min read
Will SMEs get the GDP Growth Rate Back on Track?
SMEs

Will SMEs get the GDP Growth Rate Back on Track?

The SME 'Maker in India' makes more than 8,000 quality products sold all through the globe
Asish Mohapatra | 5 min read
How Indian Financial Sector is Promoting the Growth of NBFCs
NBFC

How Indian Financial Sector is Promoting the Growth of NBFCs

NBFCs have registered a robust growth, a CAGR of 19% over the past few years to be precise
Rachit Chawla | 5 min read
Peer-to-Peer Lending Platforms Turn into NBFCs: How the Start-ups will be Affected
FinTech

Peer-to-Peer Lending Platforms Turn into NBFCs: How the Start-ups will be Affected

With the guidelines yet to come in, are startups doing the victory dance too soon?
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
#3 Ways in Which NBFCs are Solving Credit Deficit for MSMEs
NBFC

#3 Ways in Which NBFCs are Solving Credit Deficit for MSMEs

NBFCs are being increasingly looked upon as the change agents that help the micro-businesses unleash their true potential
Sanjay Sharma | 4 min read
How Are NBFCs Racing Past the Hurdles on Their Tracks
FinTech

How Are NBFCs Racing Past the Hurdles on Their Tracks

The biggest risk NBFCs face is making sure that the loan is paid back in absence of verification data from most borrowers
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
