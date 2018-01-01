New Regulations
What You Should Know About the World's First Direct-to-Stoner Marijuana Vending Machine, Man
The staid, old vending machine concept is getting baked. Where? Dude, we're talking Colorado, bro, where it's legal to get stoned.
