Noticias Fintech

Ya son 334 fintech mexicanas y seguirán creciendo
FinTech

Ya son 334 fintech mexicanas y seguirán creciendo

Según el Radar Fintech 2018, de Finnovista, en el último año nacieron 96 startups, lo que coloca a México como el segundo ecosistema fintech de Latinoamérica.
Ilse Maubert Roura | 5 min de lectura
Fintech Konfío recibe inversión serie B por 10 millones de dólares
FinTech

Fintech Konfío recibe inversión serie B por 10 millones de dólares

Yanin Alfaro | 4 min de lectura
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Seguir button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.