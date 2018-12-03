Noticias Fintech
FinTech
Ya son 334 fintech mexicanas y seguirán creciendo
Según el Radar Fintech 2018, de Finnovista, en el último año nacieron 96 startups, lo que coloca a México como el segundo ecosistema fintech de Latinoamérica.
