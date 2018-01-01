NPAs

How Fintech Startups Are Controlling NPAs?
FinTech

How Fintech Startups Are Controlling NPAs?

The entry of new age fintech lenders in the last decade brought about a transformation of the MSME lending landscape in India
Sanjay Sharma | 5 min read
How Can Small & Medium Businesses Reduce Bad Loans?
MSMEs

How Can Small & Medium Businesses Reduce Bad Loans?

Bad loans can dent a company's image as well as spoil future prospects
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
What Drove My Decision To Merge SBI And Its Associates
Thought Leadership

What Drove My Decision To Merge SBI And Its Associates

It was the need to bring everyone together says the former SBI Chairman on the controversial merger
Agamoni Ghosh | 4 min read
Fintech Lenders are Axing NPAs, But is a Digital Relation with Customers Enough?
FinTech

Fintech Lenders are Axing NPAs, But is a Digital Relation with Customers Enough?

Most fintech companies in India have not yet forayed into lending, but some have taken the bold step with promising result
Agamoni Ghosh | 4 min read
The Bad Boy Among Bank's NPAs
ecosystem policy

The Bad Boy Among Bank's NPAs

Since the rising percentage of NPAs with banks is fast escalating into a crisis, smaller companies are set to face tough times getting a loan approved
Sugandh Singh | 8 min read
