Patanjali

Passing on the Baton
Passing on the Baton

There is good judgement all around and the larger consensus is not to refute what young brings to the business but rather try to balance the new thinking with the old style of doing business
Ritu Marya | 3 min read
The Ultimate Yogipreneur - A Dialogue With Baba Ramdev
The Ultimate Yogipreneur - A Dialogue With Baba Ramdev

How Swami Ramdev made FMCG competitors bend backwards
Punita Sabharwal | 4 min read
7 Startup Lessons By Baba Ramdev
7 Startup Lessons By Baba Ramdev

Learn from the Baba who has become the biggest threat for MNCs with his ayurvedic products.
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
The Baba Who's Making Billions
The Baba Who's Making Billions

"I have always lived by my own principles which I had set. I was clear what I wanted to do and what I didn't. "
Punita Sabharwal | 8 min read
The Phenomenon Called Baba Ramdev
The Phenomenon Called Baba Ramdev

His yoga lesson are easy to follow, his life's philosophies, easier
Prerna Raturi | 4 min read
Entrepreneurship: The Rise Of The Unconventional
Entrepreneurship: The Rise Of The Unconventional

Entrepreneurship is not an art, it is a science.
Ritu Marya | 3 min read
