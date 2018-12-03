Pig.gi
Historias Entrepreneur
La startup mexicana que conquistó a Google
Los hermanos Joel e Isaac Phillips crearon Pig.gi, una startup que ofrece internet móvil a los millennials a cambio de ver publicidad.
