Piñatas2Go

Ella fue desfalcada por un empleado 'de confianza'. Hoy exporta a 10 países de cuatro continentes.
Historias Entrepreneur

Piñata2Go produce 20 mil unidades al mes y con sus socios los empresarios Arturo Elías Ayub y Rodrigo Herrera, llega a mercados como EE.UU., Suiza, Dubái y Shanghái.
Arianna Jiménez Pérez | 9 min read