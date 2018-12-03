Pitch Competition

6 startups mexicanas triunfaron en Texas gracias a su buen pitch
6 startups mexicanas triunfaron en Texas gracias a su buen pitch

Higia Technologies fue la startup ganadora de la Pitch Competition, un concurso realizado en Casa México en el festival South by Southwest.
2 min de lectura
