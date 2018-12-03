Presidente fintech méxico
FinTech
FinTech México elige a Francisco Meré como su nuevo presidente
El Consejo Directivo de la asociación eligió por votación al emprendedor Francisco Meré Palafox como su nuevo presidente.
