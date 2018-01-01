Profit Sharing

8 Reasons Giving Your Employees a Raise Will Hurt Your Business
Raises

Flex schedules and an inspiring work environment may be more effective in motivating your employees than a higher salary.
John Rampton | 6 min read
How to Institute a Profit-Sharing Program
Money

Joe Worth | 3 min read
When Workers Own the Company
Retirement Planning

Michael Kling | 4 min read
