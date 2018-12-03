Proyecciones financieras
Finanzas de negocios
El ABC para elaborar un presupuesto para tu pyme
Para que tu negocio alcance los resultados esperados, necesitas hacer un pronóstico de los ingresos, costos y ganancias o pérdidas.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.