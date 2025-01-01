Quarterly results
Phoenix Group Reports Strong Q2: US$150 Million Crypto Treasury, AI Push, Stock Up 72%
"Phoenix has always been more than just a mining company. We're a conviction-led digital infrastructure group," said Munaf Ali, co-founder and CEO, Phoenix Group.
India's PC Market Clocks Record Growth In 3Q24
India's PC market shipped an all-time high of 4.49 million units in 3Q24, according to IDC
BSNL Narrows Loss, Targets INR 35,960 Crore Revenue by FY28
BSNL's consumer mobility business, which includes cellular services, saw a modest two per cent YoY revenue growth to INR 3,473.5 crore. However, revenue from cellular services specifically fell 6.6 per cent YoY to INR 2,522 crore due to delays in rolling out 4G services nationwide.
Patanjali's Profit Soars Fivefold to INR 2,901 Crore in FY24
The company's other income jumped to INR 2,875.29 crore in FY24 from a modest INR 46.18 crore in the previous fiscal year.
Q1 Result: Marico's Profit rises 8.7%
The company's consolidated net profit rose 8.7 per cent to INR 464 crore ($55.4 million) in the April-June quarter
India Bank Q1 Results: Total Income Increased to INR 16,945 Crore
India Bank reported a total income increase to INR 16,945 crore, an 14 per cent increment from previous year
Go Digit PAT Soars to 74% Following Gross Written Premium Touching INR 2,660 Cr in Q1FY25
Go Digit reported a Gross Written Premium of INR 2,660 crore in Q1FY25