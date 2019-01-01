My Queue

Record Guiness

Por estar jugando con el celular: Jalisco Talent Land no logró obtener el récord Guiness por la mayor clase de matemáticas del mundo
Talent Land 2019

Aunque asistieron 5,098 jóvenes, la organización descalificó 887 por estar distraídos con el teléfono o dormidos.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read