Reserve Bank of India

How Data Localization Might be Draconian for Everyone except Black Hat Hackers
Government policy

How Data Localization Might be Draconian for Everyone except Black Hat Hackers

While the intent of the government, to protect user privacy, is fine but what makes it controversial is the mandate to store data 'only' in India.
Sandeep Soni | 7 min read
Is This the End of The Crypto Era For Indian Users? May Be Not
Cryptocurrency

Is This the End of The Crypto Era For Indian Users? May Be Not

While there are many options for investors to trade in virtual currencies like peer-to-peer, crypto-to-crypto, crypto-to-cash, offshore exchanges and use of international bank accounts, panic has no room to play.
Vanita D'souza | 5 min read
BMW's Gift for Bikers & Facebook's Exclusive News Show. 4 Things to Know Today
4 Things to Know

BMW's Gift for Bikers & Facebook's Exclusive News Show. 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Aashika Jain | 1 min read
Entrepreneur Masterclass: Will Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Be Able to Win India's Central Bank's Empathy?
Entrepreneur Masterclass

Entrepreneur Masterclass: Will Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Be Able to Win India's Central Bank's Empathy?

RBI crackdown is pushing entrepreneurs dealing with cryptocurrency to overseas hubs, what's does the future look like
Komal Nathani & Aashika Jain | 2 min read
Have Cryptocurrency? Don't Worry, We Tell You the Way to Liquefy
Cryptocurrency

Have Cryptocurrency? Don't Worry, We Tell You the Way to Liquefy

As of now, the banks are still supporting the deposits and withdrawals and this may exist for next 3 months before the RBI guidelines come into effect.
Vanita D'souza | 5 min read
Is it Time for Crypto Exchanges to Move Their HQs Outside India?
Cryptocurrency

Is it Time for Crypto Exchanges to Move Their HQs Outside India?

Relocating to a new country or offshore wouldn't be an easy task as there would be significant tax and regulatory ramifications
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Payment Start-ups Welcome RBI's Move to Store Data Within India
Payments

Payment Start-ups Welcome RBI's Move to Store Data Within India

RBI has asked payment operators to ensure their data is stored in India only within six months
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
Reserve Bank of India Hands the Death Note to Cryptocurrencies in India
Cryptocurrency

Reserve Bank of India Hands the Death Note to Cryptocurrencies in India

RBI said that it will not deal with or provide services to any individual or business entities that deal with virtual currency
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
One Year of Demonetization. Here's What #10 Leading Industry Experts Feel
demonetization

One Year of Demonetization. Here's What #10 Leading Industry Experts Feel

"Post demonetisation, the growth of digital banks in India has contributed actively to the rise of digital transactions"
Baishali Mukherjee | 9 min read
How Indian Financial Sector is Promoting the Growth of NBFCs
NBFC

How Indian Financial Sector is Promoting the Growth of NBFCs

NBFCs have registered a robust growth, a CAGR of 19% over the past few years to be precise
Rachit Chawla | 5 min read
