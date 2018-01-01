Reserve Bank of India
FinTech
IMF Chief Urges Central Banks to Open Doors for Digital Currency
Christine Lagarde urged central banks all over the world to explore this idea that is bringing a new dimension to the FinTech revolution
Government policy
How Data Localization Might be Draconian for Everyone except Black Hat Hackers
While the intent of the government, to protect user privacy, is fine but what makes it controversial is the mandate to store data 'only' in India.
Cryptocurrency
Is This the End of The Crypto Era For Indian Users? May Be Not
While there are many options for investors to trade in virtual currencies like peer-to-peer, crypto-to-crypto, crypto-to-cash, offshore exchanges and use of international bank accounts, panic has no room to play.
4 Things to Know
BMW's Gift for Bikers & Facebook's Exclusive News Show. 4 Things to Know Today
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Entrepreneur Masterclass
Entrepreneur Masterclass: Will Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Be Able to Win India's Central Bank's Empathy?
RBI crackdown is pushing entrepreneurs dealing with cryptocurrency to overseas hubs, what's does the future look like
Cryptocurrency
Have Cryptocurrency? Don't Worry, We Tell You the Way to Liquefy
As of now, the banks are still supporting the deposits and withdrawals and this may exist for next 3 months before the RBI guidelines come into effect.
Cryptocurrency
Is it Time for Crypto Exchanges to Move Their HQs Outside India?
Relocating to a new country or offshore wouldn't be an easy task as there would be significant tax and regulatory ramifications
Payments
Payment Start-ups Welcome RBI's Move to Store Data Within India
RBI has asked payment operators to ensure their data is stored in India only within six months
Cryptocurrency
Reserve Bank of India Hands the Death Note to Cryptocurrencies in India
RBI said that it will not deal with or provide services to any individual or business entities that deal with virtual currency
demonetization
One Year of Demonetization. Here's What #10 Leading Industry Experts Feel
"Post demonetisation, the growth of digital banks in India has contributed actively to the rise of digital transactions"
NBFC
How Indian Financial Sector is Promoting the Growth of NBFCs
NBFCs have registered a robust growth, a CAGR of 19% over the past few years to be precise