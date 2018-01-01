Richard Gottehrer
Growth Strategies
The Innovators: The Orchard's Richard Gottehrer
The co-founder of a successful music distributor for independent artists talks about staying nimble in a fast-changing industry.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.