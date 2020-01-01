roedores

Alertan en Estados Unidos plaga de ratas agresivas y caníbales por falta de comida
Estados Unidos

Al no encontrar alimento en los basureros, las calles y los restaurantes a causa del confinamiento, los roedores han ido a buscar comida a las casas.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read