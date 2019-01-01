My Queue

Roots Rock Reggae

Julian Marley Thinks Cannabis Should Be Free

In an exclusive interview, the son of reggae legend Bob Marley talks about his brand JuJu Royal, the benefits of the 'Herb,' and what his father would think about the commercilazation of marijuana.
Jonathan Small | 5 min read