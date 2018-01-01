Rovio
Angry Birds
'Angry Birds' Maker Rovio Could M&A Soon
While Angry Birds is the top paid mobile app of all time, Rovio's earnings are set to fall for a third consecutive year in 2015, prompting it in October to cut 213 jobs.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.