Feedback
6 Rules For Effective Feedback
It is not whether it's positive or negative that determines its quality, it's how it's delivered. Wanna help? Do it this way.
Messaging
Facebook Reportedly Weighing Integration of Uber Into Messenger App
Preliminary discussions between Mark Zuckerberg and Travis Kalanick point to the social network's stated desire to diversify and monetize its messaging platform.
Fab
Fab's CEO Refutes 'Hateful Rumors' That His Company Is Shutting Down
After a report surfaced that the struggling ecommerce site is starting to close down, CEO and co-founder Jason Goldberg took to Twitter to deny the claims.
iPhone
Apple Might Bring Back Something Steve Jobs Hated: The Stylus.
Despite its founder's notorious disdain for them, Apple could release a surprisingly slick "iPen" stylus. Or not.
Marketing
How to Repair a Damaged Reputation Online
Online rumors got your brand down? Get ready to fight back.