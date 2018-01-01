Rumors

More From This Topic

Facebook Reportedly Weighing Integration of Uber Into Messenger App
Messaging

Facebook Reportedly Weighing Integration of Uber Into Messenger App

Preliminary discussions between Mark Zuckerberg and Travis Kalanick point to the social network's stated desire to diversify and monetize its messaging platform.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Fab's CEO Refutes 'Hateful Rumors' That His Company Is Shutting Down
Fab

Fab's CEO Refutes 'Hateful Rumors' That His Company Is Shutting Down

After a report surfaced that the struggling ecommerce site is starting to close down, CEO and co-founder Jason Goldberg took to Twitter to deny the claims.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Apple Might Bring Back Something Steve Jobs Hated: The Stylus.
iPhone

Apple Might Bring Back Something Steve Jobs Hated: The Stylus.

Despite its founder's notorious disdain for them, Apple could release a surprisingly slick "iPen" stylus. Or not.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
How to Repair a Damaged Reputation Online
Marketing

How to Repair a Damaged Reputation Online

Online rumors got your brand down? Get ready to fight back.
Gwen Moran | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.