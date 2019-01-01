My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Rural Health

How Tech Startups are Bringing Healthcare to Indonesia's Rural Areas
News and Trends

How Tech Startups are Bringing Healthcare to Indonesia's Rural Areas

Much like how the local fintech industry is all about basic financial inclusion, the health-tech space in Indonesia needs to find ways to provide basic medical inclusion
Nicko Widjaja | 4 min read