საძიებო სისტემების ოპტიმიზაცია

7 მიზეზი, თუ რატომ აქვს დიდი მნიშვნელობა საძიებო სისტემის ოპტიმიზაციას ნებისმიერი სტარტაპისთვის
მარკეტინგი

7 მიზეზი, თუ რატომ აქვს დიდი მნიშვნელობა საძიებო სისტემის ოპტიმიზაციას ნებისმიერი სტარტაპისთვის

თქვენს სტარტაპს მეტისმეტად მოკრძალებული ფინანსური შესაძლებლობებიც რომ ჰქონდეს, უკიდურეს შემთხვევაში დამოუკიდებლად მაინც უნდა სცადოთ საძიებო სისტემის ოპტიმიზაცია
ჯონ ბოიტნოტი | 3 min read