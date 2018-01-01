Safeway
Theranos
Safeway Seeks to Dissolve Secret $350 Million Deal With Beleaguered Blood Startup Theranos
The partnership, code-named project 'T-Rex,' called for Theranos blood test facilities to be built in 800 Safeway stores nationwide.
