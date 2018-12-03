salario mínimo
Consultoría
¿Cuál es el salario mínimo para 2017 y por qué los empresarios se oponen?
La Conasami aprobó un incremento del 10% al salario mínimo actual pero existe oposición por la parte empresarial. Te contamos los detalles.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.