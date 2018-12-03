sanción Profeco
Noticias
Profeco multa a Uber, Easy y Cabify por publicidad engañosa
A Uber se le impuso una sanción por tres millones 974 mil pesos, a Easy fue de un millón 810 pesos y a Cabify de 700 mil pesos.
