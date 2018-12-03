scale-ups
Crowdfunding
Ellos quieren que seas socio de tu empresa favorita
Propeler es la primera plataforma mexicana para invertir en empresas en crecimiento (scaleups), ayudando a mitigar el riesgo de invertir en startups.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.