How FDI Regulation will Change the Game for Indian Startups
An Ernst & Young's technology report this year ranks India as the third most preferred investment place for technology investments globally
Sandeep Soni | 5 min read
2016: An Avant-garde Year for Startups
The Startup Action Plan not only aspires to build an inspiring environment for young entrepreneurs but also attempts to widen access to finances and create a support system for them.
Purvi Kapadia & Zil Shah | 7 min read
'Larger Purpose of Amendments Was to Liberalize Angel Funds Instead of Narrowing Them Down'
The said provision was inserted to be in-line with the Companies Act, 1956 wherein, over 50 investors in a company would make it deemed public.
Sandeep Soni | 3 min read
Cashing In: Demonetisation, And The Shifting Paradigms in The Investment Industry
After a period of hyper-growth and big ticket funding sprees, investments into Indian start-ups have recently shown signs of achieving normalisation.
Dr. Apoorv Ranjan Sharma | 4 min read
