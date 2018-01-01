Secret Menu
Chipotle
Chipotle Just Put an Official Price on Its Most Famous Secret Menu Item
Many locations used to ring up the off-menu 'quesarito' as a regular burrito. Now, all locations will charge an extra $3.50.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.