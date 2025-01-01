Shastra VC
Alt Carbon Bags USD 12 Mn to Power Carbon Removal Innovation
The fresh funds will be deployed to accelerate carbon dioxide removal across the Global South, deepen earth sciences R&D, advance hardware innovations, and scale up its on-ground operations, especially in India.
Cross-Border Logistics Startup Xindus Raises USD 10 Mn in Series A Led by 3one4 Capital
The fresh funds will fuel the startup's aggressive global expansion plans—scaling from 1,000 to 10,000 customers in the next 12–18 months and aiming to drive USD 200 million in gross merchandise value (GMV).
Sisir Radar Secures USD 1.5 Mn Funding to Develop High-Resolution SAR Satellites
The funds will bolster R&D and manufacturing capabilities, positioning Sisir to launch India's highest-resolution L-band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite by the end of 2026.
Simplismart Secures USD 7 MN Series A Funding Led by Accel to Scale Enterprise MLOps Platform
The funding will be used to enhance the company's R&D efforts and drive the growth of its enterprise-focused platform, which helps organisations fine-tune, deploy, and monitor machine learning models at scale.