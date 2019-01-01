Sigma

Participa en la revolución de la industria de los alimentos con Sigma
Convocatorias emprendedores

Startups y scaleups de alto impacto en el sector de alimentos podrán participar en Tastech by Sigma, el primer programa de aceleramiento a nivel mundial de la compañía que pretende revolucionar la industria de los alimentos de la mano de BlueBox.
Marisol García Fuentes | 4 min read