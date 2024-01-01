Simplismart
First Cheque Unveils Ambitious Plan to Fuel 15-20 Exceptional Startups Over 18 Months
The Bengaluru-based venture capital firm aims to provide up to USD 500,000 in funding to each portfolio company.
Titan Capital Winners Fund Closes at INR 333 Cr
The fund will focus on investing in follow-on rounds of breakout companies from its seed portfolio, using high-signal data to make strategic, informed investments.
Simplismart Secures USD 7 MN Series A Funding Led by Accel to Scale Enterprise MLOps Platform
The funding will be used to enhance the company's R&D efforts and drive the growth of its enterprise-focused platform, which helps organisations fine-tune, deploy, and monitor machine learning models at scale.
Simplismart Set to Raise USD 7 Mn Funding Led by Accel
The Bengaluru-based startup was also selected for the AWS ML Elevate program launched by AWS and Accel in July 2023, joining 35 generative AI startups from India.