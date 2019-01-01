Social Messaging

What Politicians Couldn't Do, DJ Snake Did: Urges Indians To Stay Strong & United
Amid the ongoing protests around Citizenship Amendment Act across the nation, international artist William Sami Étienne Grigahcine requested fans to maintain and spread peace.
Priyadarshini Patwa | 2 min read