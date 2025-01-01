Space Technology

Use of AI in Space Exploration Has Made It More Intelligent, Real-Time

Researchers note that integration of robust AI techniques can now enable rovers to navigate across rough terrain, detect and avoid obstacles in their path, and adjust to changing environmental conditions without requiring immediate human assistance

Startup Spotlight: How Kazakhstan-Based SpaceLab Ensures Efficient Communication In Remote Regions

SpaceLab's satellite-based system ensures efficient monitoring of climate, environment, and resources.

National Space Day: India Aims At New Heights

In 2023, India created a history in space technology by becoming the first country to land on lunar's southern polar region and the fourth country in the world to achieve a lunar landing

Cost Deduction In Space Tech Increases 20% Launch Attempt

India is now home to approximately 140 registered space-tech startups. Its talent pool, young population, and government policies push innovations beyond the Earth