startup alemana
Noticias tecnologia
Fayteq, la startup alemana que adquirió Facebook para mejorar sus videos
Las funciones de Fayteq, de añadir o quitar objetos, podrían ayudar a mejorar Instagram Stories y las transmisiones Facebook Live.
