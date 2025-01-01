Startup Funding - Investor Insights Every Entrepreneur Needs

Finance

Startup Funding: Adam French, Partner, Antler

Adam French, Partner at Antler, a global early-stage venture capital firm, shares the key to winning investment

By Patricia Cullen
Finance

Startup Funding: Jim Mellon, Exec Chairman, Agronomics

Jim Mellon, Executive Chairman of Agronomics, a leading VC firm that is helping to curate a future wave of biotech's in the UK, reveals what investors really want - and how founders can stand out.

Finance

Startup Funding: Mokhtar Ibrahim, Investment Principal, BECO Capital

Mokhtar Ibrahim, Investment Principal, BECO Capital, showcases the principles that inspire investor faith and sustainable outcomes.

Finance

Startup Funding: Tammer Qaddumi, Co-founder and General Partner, VentureSouq

Tammer Qaddumi, co-founder and General Partner, VentureSouq, underscores the factors that build investor trust and sustainable success.

Finance

Startup Funding: Hasan Haider, Founder and Managing Partner, Plus VC

Hasan Haider, founder and Managing Partner, Plus VC, shows what drives investor trust and smart growth.

Finance

Startup Funding: Basil Moftah, Managing Partner, Key Capital

Basil Moftah shares the keys to winning investment.

Finance

Startup Funding: Amjad Ahmad, Managing Partner, 500 Global

Amjad Ahmad, Managing Partner, 500 Global, reveals what it takes to secure funding and grow smart.

Finance

Startup Funding: Ali A. Abussaud, CEO, Hala VC

Fundraising lessons from Ali A. Abussaud, CEO, Hala VC.

Finance

Startup Funding: Aboudi Al-Qattan, Principal, DASH Ventures

Practical advice from Aboudi Al-Qattan, Principal, DASH Ventures, on how to differentiate your startup, attract investors, and grow strategically.

Finance

Startup Funding: Ekta Tolani, Chief Investment Officer, KBW Ventures

How to win investor attention and scale with impact—insider guidance from Ekta Tolani, Chief Investment Officer, KBW Ventures.

Finance

Startup Funding: Shane Shin, Founding Partner, Shorooq

Get fundraising and growth insights from Shane Shin, Founding Partner at Shorooq—on how to differentiate, attract investors, and scale wisely.

Finance

Startup Funding: Noor Sweid, Author and Founder and Managing Partner at Global Ventures

Insider tips from Noor Sweid, author and founder and Managing Partner at Global Ventures, on how to stand out, secure funding, and scale smart.