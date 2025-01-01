Startup Funding - Investor Insights Every Entrepreneur Needs
Startup Funding: Adam French, Partner, Antler
Adam French, Partner at Antler, a global early-stage venture capital firm, shares the key to winning investment
Startup Funding: Jim Mellon, Exec Chairman, Agronomics
Jim Mellon, Executive Chairman of Agronomics, a leading VC firm that is helping to curate a future wave of biotech's in the UK, reveals what investors really want - and how founders can stand out.
Startup Funding: Mokhtar Ibrahim, Investment Principal, BECO Capital
Mokhtar Ibrahim, Investment Principal, BECO Capital, showcases the principles that inspire investor faith and sustainable outcomes.
Startup Funding: Tammer Qaddumi, Co-founder and General Partner, VentureSouq
Tammer Qaddumi, co-founder and General Partner, VentureSouq, underscores the factors that build investor trust and sustainable success.
Startup Funding: Hasan Haider, Founder and Managing Partner, Plus VC
Hasan Haider, founder and Managing Partner, Plus VC, shows what drives investor trust and smart growth.
Startup Funding: Basil Moftah, Managing Partner, Key Capital
Basil Moftah shares the keys to winning investment.
Startup Funding: Amjad Ahmad, Managing Partner, 500 Global
Amjad Ahmad, Managing Partner, 500 Global, reveals what it takes to secure funding and grow smart.
Startup Funding: Ali A. Abussaud, CEO, Hala VC
Fundraising lessons from Ali A. Abussaud, CEO, Hala VC.
Startup Funding: Aboudi Al-Qattan, Principal, DASH Ventures
Practical advice from Aboudi Al-Qattan, Principal, DASH Ventures, on how to differentiate your startup, attract investors, and grow strategically.
Startup Funding: Ekta Tolani, Chief Investment Officer, KBW Ventures
How to win investor attention and scale with impact—insider guidance from Ekta Tolani, Chief Investment Officer, KBW Ventures.
Startup Funding: Shane Shin, Founding Partner, Shorooq
Get fundraising and growth insights from Shane Shin, Founding Partner at Shorooq—on how to differentiate, attract investors, and scale wisely.
Startup Funding: Noor Sweid, Author and Founder and Managing Partner at Global Ventures
Insider tips from Noor Sweid, author and founder and Managing Partner at Global Ventures, on how to stand out, secure funding, and scale smart.