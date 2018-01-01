swiggy
Funding
Indian Unicorn Swiggy Raises a Staggering $1-billion
The investment round led by Naspers is set to give Swiggy an edge over arch rival Zomato
News and Trends
The New Entry to India's Unicorn Club: Swiggy
The start-up has secured a funding of $210 million from existing investors Naspers and new investors DST Global.
4 Things to Know
Swiggy Now a Unicorn & Instagram Will Make You Forget YouTube: 4 Things to Know Today
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
4 Things to Know
RADA - Your #AI- powered Assistant at the Airport is Here. 4 Things to Know
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
News and Trends
Swiggy Tightens Its Belt to Take on Zomato
Swiggy has gone on to raise USD 100 Million in Series F Funding
Startups
Why are so Many Hyper-local Startups Failing to Make a Mark in the Industry
A major roadblock has been the segmentation of the market by the entry of bigger corporates with brick and mortar setups
News and Trends
Are Good Times Back for Foodtech Startups? Swiggy Scores Series D Funding
Swiggy raised $15 million in a Series D funding from Bessemer Venture Partners. Existing investors also participated in this round
Food Businesses
Battling Tough Times: What Is Swiggy's Modus Operandi For The Rest Of 2016!
Company targets daily average of 1 lakh orders for Dec, 2016.
Food Tech
Investors Crave For Lower Costs, More Variety From Food-Tech Startups
Do you actually understand the restaurant business?