The New Entry to India's Unicorn Club: Swiggy

The start-up has secured a funding of $210 million from existing investors Naspers and new investors DST Global.
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Swiggy Now a Unicorn & Instagram Will Make You Forget YouTube: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Aashika Jain | 1 min read
RADA - Your #AI- powered Assistant at the Airport is Here. 4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Aashika Jain | 1 min read
Swiggy Tightens Its Belt to Take on Zomato

Swiggy has gone on to raise USD 100 Million in Series F Funding
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read
Why are so Many Hyper-local Startups Failing to Make a Mark in the Industry

A major roadblock has been the segmentation of the market by the entry of bigger corporates with brick and mortar setups
Dr.Diwan Rahul Nanda | 3 min read
Are Good Times Back for Foodtech Startups? Swiggy Scores Series D Funding

Swiggy raised $15 million in a Series D funding from Bessemer Venture Partners. Existing investors also participated in this round
Sneha Banerjee | 2 min read
Battling Tough Times: What Is Swiggy's Modus Operandi For The Rest Of 2016!

Company targets daily average of 1 lakh orders for Dec, 2016.
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Investors Crave For Lower Costs, More Variety From Food-Tech Startups

Do you actually understand the restaurant business?
Sneha Banerjee | 2 min read
