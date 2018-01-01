Telangana

Telangana Govt Teams Up With Uber to Foster Startup Growth
Startup News

Telangana Govt Teams Up With Uber to Foster Startup Growth

As part of UberEXCHANGE, global leaders at Uber will be conducting 6 separate mentorship sessions with select Indian start-ups across different categories over the year
Sneha Banerjee | 2 min read
Plan T – Here's How India's Newest State Plans to Nurture the Startup Ecosystem
Government

Plan T – Here's How India's Newest State Plans to Nurture the Startup Ecosystem

"Telangana is the newest state in the country and we take a lot of pride in calling ourselves the startup state"
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
What Are Telangana's IT Minister KT Rao's Plans For Silicon Valley
Telangana

What Are Telangana's IT Minister KT Rao's Plans For Silicon Valley

At a convention i Silicon Valley, KTR encouraged investors, startups and members of the startup ecosystem to partner with Telangana government.
Ritu Kochar | 5 min read
