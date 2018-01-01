Telangana
Entrepreneurs
How do State Leaders Bring out the Entrepreneur in You?
Startup News
Telangana Govt Teams Up With Uber to Foster Startup Growth
As part of UberEXCHANGE, global leaders at Uber will be conducting 6 separate mentorship sessions with select Indian start-ups across different categories over the year
Government
Plan T – Here's How India's Newest State Plans to Nurture the Startup Ecosystem
"Telangana is the newest state in the country and we take a lot of pride in calling ourselves the startup state"
Telangana
What Are Telangana's IT Minister KT Rao's Plans For Silicon Valley
At a convention i Silicon Valley, KTR encouraged investors, startups and members of the startup ecosystem to partner with Telangana government.