The Barber's Spa
Historias Entrepreneur
La mujer que demostró que "los verdaderos hombres" se cuidan
Pamela Tomás-Obrador Galarza quiso romper con mitos e innovar lugares de tradición con su franquicia The Barber's Spa.
