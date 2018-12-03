The Bing Bang Theory
Bill Gates
Bill Gates se interpretará a sí mismo en The Bing Bang Theory
El cofundador de Microsoft mostrará su faceta de actor en la serie The Bing Bang Theory donde se interpretará a sí mismo.
