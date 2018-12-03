The Kimmy Project

Cómo la muerte de mi esposa me convirtió en un emprendedor social
Emprendimiento social

Cómo la muerte de mi esposa me convirtió en un emprendedor social

El fundador de "The Kimmy Project" habla de cómo la tragedia lo impulsó a cambiar su visión de los negocios.
Andrew Medal | 8 min de lectura
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Seguir button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.