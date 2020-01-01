თიბისი ფეი

თიბისი ფეი 1 ლარიან საკომისიო გადასახადს აუქმებს
სიახლეები

აქ.ახლა, მთელი საქართველოს მასშტაბით, თიბისი ფეი სწრაფი გადახდის აპარატებიდან თიბისის ნებისმიერ ანგარიშზე (ფიზიკური პირები) თანხის შეტანის საკომისიო გადასახადს სრულად აუქმებს
Entrepreneur-ის გუნდი | 1 min read