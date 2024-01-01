Titan Capital

News and Trends

Zouk Secures USD 10 Mn in Series B Funding Led by Aavishkaar Group

With the raised funds, the Mumbai-based brand aims to expand its exclusive brand outlets to 75 stores, enhance marketing efforts, strengthen its supply chain, and invest in talent across multiple areas.


Simplismart Secures USD 7 MN Series A Funding Led by Accel to Scale Enterprise MLOps Platform

The funding will be used to enhance the company's R&D efforts and drive the growth of its enterprise-focused platform, which helps organisations fine-tune, deploy, and monitor machine learning models at scale.

LetsDressUp and Nitro Commerce Get Early-Stage Funding

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.