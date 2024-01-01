Titan Capital
Zouk Secures USD 10 Mn in Series B Funding Led by Aavishkaar Group
With the raised funds, the Mumbai-based brand aims to expand its exclusive brand outlets to 75 stores, enhance marketing efforts, strengthen its supply chain, and invest in talent across multiple areas.
Simplismart Secures USD 7 MN Series A Funding Led by Accel to Scale Enterprise MLOps Platform
The funding will be used to enhance the company's R&D efforts and drive the growth of its enterprise-focused platform, which helps organisations fine-tune, deploy, and monitor machine learning models at scale.
LetsDressUp and Nitro Commerce Get Early-Stage Funding
The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
Smart Appliances Startup KARBAN, Bubble Tea Brand Boba Bhai, Fintech Startup Payinstacard, FMCG Brand Adukale, and Tech Startup Plane Raise Seed Funding
Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.