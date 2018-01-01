Toby Nwazor

6 Ways to Reduce Pain When Selling Your Home
Visualize closing day while waiting for your home to sell. In the meantime, use these ways to avoid stress.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
6 Reasons a Smartphone Is All You Need to Get Rolling
Today's smartphone does so much that it's almost fair to say that an entrepreneur who insists they need more is really procrastinating. Just do it.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
The Kids Are All Right: 5 Simple Ways to Instill an Entrepreneurial Mindset
Their little brains whirl with questions and ideas, soaking up everything around them, while their actions demonstrate risk-taking. That's fertile ground, so plant the seeds -- and stand back.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
Explore These 5 Options for Your Cash-Strapped Startup
The quest for startup capital is no walk in the park. Consider these three things you need to avoid.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
5 Ways Smart Entrepreneurs Reduce Their Risk Planning Retirement
A startup founder's whole life is about risk and uncertainty. Plan a stable retirement, if only to bring some stability into your life for a change.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
Vital Travel and Health Tips for the Suitcase Entrepreneur
Even the elite in business first-class can can improve their travel experience.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
