Tom Wheeler
FCC
FCC Advances Proposal Forbidding Internet Providers From Collecting User Data Without Permission
Under the rules providers would need to tell consumers what information is being collected, how it is being used and when it will be shared.
More From This Topic
Net Neutrality
Internet Fast-Lanes Would Be Banned Under Planned FCC Proposal
FCC chair Tom Wheeler's expected proposal calls for regulating Internet service providers like utilities.
Net Neutrality
FCC Chairman Hints at Support of Broadband Reclassification
Tom Wheeler's latest comments are being viewed as the strongest sign yet that he plans to sign with President Obama on strict net neutrality rules.
Net Neutrality
Loss of Net Neutrality Risks a Less Friendly Internet for Entrepreneurs
The Internet where spunky startups have a real chance of toppling lumbering giants will be no more if net neutrality is killed by regulatory edict.