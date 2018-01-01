Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies

Crowdfunding Hall of Fame: 9 Successful Crowdfunded Startups

Crowdfunding, which started as a way to fund small projects, has become a serious funding machine.
Grant Davis and Lauren Shores
How The Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies Raised Major Money

An inside look at how these entrepreneurs got the crowd to fund their businesses to the tune of some big bucks.
Asheesh Advani | 6 min read
Successful Crowdfunding Is About More Than Money

Indiegogo's co-founder Danae Ringelmann talks about two blockbuster campaigns that made our Top 100 list, the platform's biggest 'failure', and what success really means in the age of crowdfunding.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
4 Famous Crowdfunding Fails

As we celebrate the top 100 crowdfunded companies, we take a look at some of this year's biggest crowdfunding flops.
Kathleen Davis | 5 min read
Pebble's $10 Million Crowdfunding Secret: Keep It Simple

The buzzed about smartwatch was floundering raising money. Then it streamlined its message and took to Kickstarter.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
Crowdfunding Success in 5 Easy Steps

On the heels of a $1.9 million Indiegogo campaign, founders of the smart home security device Canary share their crowdfunding advice.
Adam Sager and Jon Troutman | 4 min read
Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies

We're all in this together: Take a look at our exclusive list of 100 companies that are crowdfunding success stories.
Asheesh Advani | 2 min read
10 of the Most Innovative and Bizarre of the Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies

There are plenty of intriguing companies on our Top 100 list, but from glowing plants to a life-sized origami boat, here's a look about some of the most bizarre.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Editor in Chief Amy Cosper on Innovation and the Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies

Over the past few years, social platforms have blossomed into a marketing playground and proved that communities have power.
Amy Cosper | 3 min read
