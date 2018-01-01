Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies
Crowdfunding
12 Key Strategies to a Successful Crowdfunding Campaign
Crowdfunding has witnessed some spectacular fails. Don't let your project be one of them.
More From This Topic
Finance
Crowdfunding Hall of Fame: 9 Successful Crowdfunded Startups
Crowdfunding, which started as a way to fund small projects, has become a serious funding machine.
Finance
How The Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies Raised Major Money
An inside look at how these entrepreneurs got the crowd to fund their businesses to the tune of some big bucks.
Finance
Successful Crowdfunding Is About More Than Money
Indiegogo's co-founder Danae Ringelmann talks about two blockbuster campaigns that made our Top 100 list, the platform's biggest 'failure', and what success really means in the age of crowdfunding.
Finance
4 Famous Crowdfunding Fails
As we celebrate the top 100 crowdfunded companies, we take a look at some of this year's biggest crowdfunding flops.
Finance
Pebble's $10 Million Crowdfunding Secret: Keep It Simple
The buzzed about smartwatch was floundering raising money. Then it streamlined its message and took to Kickstarter.
Finance
Crowdfunding Success in 5 Easy Steps
On the heels of a $1.9 million Indiegogo campaign, founders of the smart home security device Canary share their crowdfunding advice.
Finance
Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies
We're all in this together: Take a look at our exclusive list of 100 companies that are crowdfunding success stories.
Finance
10 of the Most Innovative and Bizarre of the Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies
There are plenty of intriguing companies on our Top 100 list, but from glowing plants to a life-sized origami boat, here's a look about some of the most bizarre.
Growth Strategies
Editor in Chief Amy Cosper on Innovation and the Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies
Over the past few years, social platforms have blossomed into a marketing playground and proved that communities have power.