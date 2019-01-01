My Queue

წარმატება

3 ფუნდამენტური იდეა ანტრეპრენერისთვის წარმატების მისაღწევად
ზრდის სტრატეგიები

რას ნიშნავს „ნაყოფიერი" ბიზნესი? - სტატიის ავტორის პასუხი ამ შეკითხვაზე შესაძლოა ტრადიციული შეხედულებისგან განსხვავდებოდეს
პერ ბაილანდი | 4 min read
10 შეცდომა, რომლებსაც მილიონერები არ იმეორებენ

მარცხისა და შეცდომების წყალობით იმას ვსწავლობთ, რაც სკოლაში არ შეგვიძენია.
ჯონ რემპტონი | 4 min read
50 რამ, რაც წარმატებას გაზრდის

გაითვალისწინეთ რჩევები და უკეთესი ანტრეპრენერი გახდებით
ჯეისონ დე მერსი | 3 min read
9 გზა, თუ როგორ ატარებენ დასვენების დღეებს წარმატებული ანტრეპრენერები

სულ შრომა და არანაირი გართობა ანტრეპრენერის ცხოვრებას მოსაწყენს ხდის
დიფ პატელი | 4 min read