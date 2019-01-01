My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

თვითგანვითარება

თქვენი ანტრეპრენერული აზროვნების განვითარების 10 გზა
თვითგანვითარება

თქვენი ანტრეპრენერული აზროვნების განვითარების 10 გზა

თქვენს მიზანზე ყოველდღიურად იფიქრეთ, იკითხეთ, სხვებს მოუსმინეთ, ღონისძიებებს დაესწარით. სამყარო ცდილობს გაცილებით ჭკვიანი გაგხადოთ. მიეცით ამის საშუალება
აჯ აგრავალი | 5 min read
7 რამ, რაც კომპანიის მართვაზე არმიამ მასწავლა

7 რამ, რაც კომპანიის მართვაზე არმიამ მასწავლა

არმიის ყოფილი ოფიცრის რჩევები ანტრეპრენერებს!
ისააკ ოუტსი | 4 min read